Politics

Nate Silver Makes Shocking Prediction for Dems’ 2028 Nominee

I SEE AOC

It’s still early, but the statistician believes one candidate in particular might be in the right position to lead the party’s ticket.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Statistician, Author and Founder of FiveThirtyEight Nate Silver speaks onstage at the ABC Leadership Breakfast panel during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at the Bryant Park Grill on September 28, 2015 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for AWXII

Political analyst Nate Silver predicts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most likely candidate to top the 2028 Democratic presidential ticket.

In a video and newsletter published to his Silver Bulletin Substack Thursday, Silver, along with former FiveThirtyEight podcast host Galen Druke, both landed on AOC.

“I think there’s a lot of points in her favor at this very moment,” Druke said, pointing to a recent Yale University poll that found AOC to have one of the highest favorability ratings among Democrats, second only to former Vice President Kamala Harris. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has broad appeal across the Democratic Party.”

Nate Silver speaks at "On The Fault Lines: Decision 2018" Midterm Election Panel on October 25, 2018 in New York City.
Silver admitted he wasn't sure AOC would run. Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I think equally important is the fact that she has very fervent support,” Druke continued. “I think a lot of people are gonna run in 2028 and it’s going to be a contest for attention and getting those sort of people who might be in your boat to turn out and stay with you through thick and thin.”

Silver agreed with “everything” Druke had to say, but did note that AOC isn’t “sure to run.”

Druke pointed to AOC’s “Fighting Oligarchy Tour” with Sen. Bernie Sanders as an indicator that she may be looking to run for presidency in response.

“I think she’s going to run,” Druke said. “If you’ve been following her moves in terms of her ‘Fight Oligarchy’ tour, in terms of the kind of content she’s putting out on social media.”

Silver is a veteran election and poll analyst.

Although he missed the mark and predicted Harris to win the 2024 presidential race, Silver accurately anticipated that the winning candidate would have a “clean sweep” and win each swing state on election night.

