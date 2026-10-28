SILVER BULLET Nate Silver Reveals Brutal Reasons Trump Is in Trouble The election forecaster suggests signs point to a “big Democratic win” on Tuesday.

Polling expert Nate Silver has reeled off a laundry list of reasons why the midterm elections could be disastrous for Donald Trump and the GOP.

Speaking on the Central Air podcast, the founder of FiveThirtyEight and author of the Silver Bulletin Substack said there were multiple reasons to suggest a Blue Wave on Nov. 3 would be a “normal, unsurprising outcome” rather than a shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver said the “most basic baseline” was that the party in power historically suffers major losses in the House—where the GOP currently holds a razor-thin majority—during the midterms, with Democrats winning an additional 40 seats in 2018 during Trump’s first term.

The election forecaster then gave several specific examples from Trump’s second term to suggest that voter backlash against the president could be particularly brutal this November.

Donald Trump is at risk of seeing out his final two years in the White House with Democrats controlling Congress. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“We know that every time you drive by a gas station, it’s a number that starts with a four or maybe higher,” Silver said. “We know that the president seems to be more unpopular than he was at any point in his term so far, in either of his terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that Democrats have a coalition that tends to be very engaged by midterm elections and special elections, off-year elections, and things like that,” he added. “We know we’re in a stupid war with Iran. We know the president is 80 years old. We know that some Republicans feel betrayed about the Epstein files.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Silver said Trump was also on the “wrong side” of an 80-20 issue involving AI and the construction of mammoth data centers in people’s communities.

While Democrats are almost certain to regain control of the House in the midterms, the party faces a tougher challenge in flipping the Senate. Democrats will need to win at least four Republican-held Senate seats on Nov. 3 while holding on to the seats they currently occupy.

Silver said Democrats had better chances of success in purple states such as North Carolina and Maine, but there remained “uncertainty” in other red states.

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is one of those hoping for a massive victory at next week’s midterms. San Antonio Express-News/Hearst /San Antonio Express-News via Get

“Democrats need to win some combination of Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, Alaska—if you’re getting more far-fetched, Nebraska, South Carolina—and these are all states that Trump carried by as few as 10 points to as many as like 19 or 20 points in 2024.”

Democratic candidates are leading in the polls in several of these crucial Senate races. Silver said his forecast model predicted that Democrats would be able to flip the Senate around 75 percent of the time.

“So three out of four chance,” Silver said. “Flip a coin twice. If either flip comes up heads, Democrats win the Senate. If not, we still have a GOP majority. Maybe 50-50 Senate, where JD Vance is the tie-breaking vote.

“So all of that lays out like reasons why a big Democratic win sort of sounds like a normal, unsurprising outcome rather than a big surprising outcome,” he added.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register