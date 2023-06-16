Accused Vermont Trust-Fund Killer’s Death Believed to Be Suicide: Report
‘TERRIBLE SHOCK’
The death of a Vermont man awaiting trial over allegations that he’d murdered his mother at sea is believed to have been suicide, according to a report. Nathan Carman, 29, was found dead in his cell at a jail in New Hampshire on Thursday. Sources familiar with the investigation into his death told The Boston Globe that Carman is thought to have taken his own life. “We felt like he was going to be acquitted—this is a terrible shock,” Carman’s lawyer, Martin Minnella, told the Globe. Prosecutors had accused Carman of killing his mother, Linda Carman, during a fishing trip in 2016 as part of a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.
