Nathan Chen Halfway to Gold After Majestic Figure Skating Short Program
IN THE BAG?
American Nathan Chen has the gold medal almost around his neck after after a standout performance in the opening short program of the men’s individual figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. An error-strewn performance in the short cost Chen a medal in Pyongchang four years ago, but the 22-year-old triple world champion was able to exorcise his demons with an amazing demonstration of grace, artistry, and technical accomplishment to the soundtrack of Charles Aznavour’s “La Boheme.” His world-record score of 113.97 points leaves him almost six points ahead of second-placed Yuma Kagiyama of Japan. As USA Today’s Christine Brennan noted, the normally restrained Chen ended his performance with an uncharacteristic fist-pump. “I almost never do stuff like that, so I was like, ‘Why’d I do that?’” Chen said. “I have no idea what came over me.”