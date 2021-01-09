South Dakota Hip-Hop Artist Thought COVID Was a Hoax. Now He Needs Two New Lungs.

Read it at KELO
South Dakota hip-hop artist Nathan Foote says he was a COVID “non-believer” until he got the virus. “If you would have asked me before this, I thought COVID was fake. But it’s not fake,” the performer, who goes by the stage name Crime Spree, told KELO. The 42-year-old knows it’s all too real because in October, he contracted the virus and developed pneumonia. While the father of five survived, his lungs were left so scarred that he needs a double transplant in the next two months or he is likely to die. “So now, I sit and wait. I wait for death to come,” the reformed gang member said in a Facebook Live video this week.