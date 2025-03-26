Star Claims He Lost Role in Blockbuster Movie for Being ‘Too Gay’

A well-liked yoga teacher who vanished late February has been found dead after he never returned from a blind date. Marcus Freiberger’s body was found at a rock quarry in Arizona, about 6 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, on March 19, AZ Family reported. The 45-year-old’s sister Tina Hall confirmed his death in a heart-wrenching Facebook post on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Marcus is no longer with us,” Hall wrote. “We thank all of you for the love and support you have given Marcus and our family.” His body was identified by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner on Monday. According to Freiberger’s friend, the medical examiner’s office needed to ID the yoga instructor using fingerprints through the FBI’s database, AZ Family reported. Police say that his case is considered a death investigation, adding that the cause of death is “pending.” Freiberger went missing after he set out on a blind date on Feb. 21. However, his friends noticed something was amiss only after they found his beloved two-year-old dog, Thomas, had been abandoned in his apartment for days. When the police were notified on March 14, his information was entered into the state and national database as a missing person.
