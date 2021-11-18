‘Shark Tank’ Entrepreneur Accused of Scamming Tinder Match Out of $50,000
‘DISTURBING PATTERN’
A Utah man who once pitched a belt company on Shark Tank and was already accused of defrauding a woman out of $200,000 after seducing her has been charged with doing the same thing to a second woman. In October, Nathanael Holzapfel was charged with tricking a breast-cancer survivor he met on Tinder out of nearly $200,000. The Utah County Attorneys Office appealed for more alleged victims to come forward—and now they have. In a Wednesday statement, the office confirmed that Holzapfel has been charged with defrauding another woman out of $50,000. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Holzapfel also met that woman on Tinder, then coerced her into handing over $50,000 from her late husband’s life-insurance policy so he could invest it into his company, Bristol and Beard. Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said it appears that Holzapfel has displayed a “disturbing pattern of activity.”