Rev. Al Sharpton Joins Call for Arrest of Daniel Penny After Subway Choke-Hold Death

Read it at CBS2
Rev. Al Sharpton—civil rights champion and founder of the National Action Network—has joined the many voices calling for the prosecution of Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely on the New York City subway for almost three minutes before he died, as well as the two other men who assisted Penny by restraining Neely. On Saturday morning, Sharpton also questioned why police let Penny walk free after questioning him. Meanwhile, CBS2 reported Friday the case may go before a grand jury next week to determine if Penny will face charges.