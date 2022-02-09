National Archives Asks Feds to Probe Trump’s Record Handling, Report Says
ANOTHER INVESTIGATION?
Former President Donald J. Trump could be looking at yet another federal probe into his time as president. The Justice Department has been asked by the National Archives and Records Administration to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records, as they believe he may have violated laws regarding the handling of government documents. The request comes after Trump turned over White House records that had been torn up and officials discovered 15 boxes of documents that weren’t returned to the government at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has earned a reputation for defying the Presidential Records Act, as it first surfaced in 2018 that he had a habit of tearing up official documents, something that has regained national attention amid investigations into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.