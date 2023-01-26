National Archives Asks Ex-Presidents and VPs to Double Check for Classified Docs
The National Archives has asked ex-presidents and ex-vice presidents to double check their personal records again for any classified documents after several current and former leaders have been ensnared in a growing fiasco. Letters were sent Thursday to representatives of administrations going all the way back to President Ronald Reagan, reminding them of obligations under the Presidential Records Act, CNN reported. Presidential records belong to the Archives “regardless of classification status,” the letter said. “The responsibility to comply with the PRA does not diminish after the end of an administration. Therefore, we request that you conduct an assessment of any materials held outside of NARA that relate to the Administration for which you serve as a designated representative under the PRA, to determine whether bodies of materials previously assumed to be personal in nature might inadvertently contain Presidential or Vice Presidential records subject to the PRA, whether classified or unclassified.”