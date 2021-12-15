Biden Admin Releases Trove of Secret Docs on JFK Assassination
READ FOR YOURSELF
The National Archives and Records Administration has released a flood of nearly 1,500 previously classified documents relating to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The documents, released Wednesday, can be read here. The release comes after the Biden administration dragged its feet for months, most recently saying in October that the “significant impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic would delay the records’ release.
Many of the documents reportedly relate to Kennedy’s killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, but CNN reported that “longtime JFK researchers” have tempered expectations for the release’s ability to shed light on the conspiracy-throttled assassination. What’s more, at least 10,000 other related records remain either partially redacted or withheld entirely. Biden has set a deadline of Dec. 15, 2022 for these remaining documents to be screened rigorously for a second round of releases.