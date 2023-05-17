Officials: Every President Has Mishandled Classified Docs Since the 80s
NOT SO SECRET
Joe Biden has mishandled classified documents. Donald Trump did, too. And so has every single presidential administration since the 1980s, according to recently released testimony by officials from the National Archives and Records Administration. The officials described the problem to a congressional committee as systemic and said it extends to the legislative branch as well, NBC News reported. One official told the committee that their office had been contacted more than 80 times by libraries that came into possession of classified material from members of Congress. “We need a better way for elected officials who are leaving office—in both the Executive Branch and Legislative Branch—to properly return classified material,” said Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.