National Association of Black Journalists Calls on CBS to Fire Two Execs After Racism Claims

After a Los Angeles Times story detailed allegations of workplace racism and misconduct against two top CBS executives, the National Association of Black Journalists called for their firing on Monday. According to the Times article, CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn and his assistant David Friend blocked efforts to hire Black anchors, with Dunn allegedly referring to one Black anchor’s speech as “jive talk.” “It is clear that there is a massive problem among CBS owned-and-operated stations,” the statement read. “In order for the company’s culture to be transformed, it must begin with the firing of Dunn and Friend.” Dunn did not respond to the Times’s request for comment.