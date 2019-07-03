CHEAT SHEET
Union Officials Find ‘Heartbreaking’ Notes From Children at Border Facility
Officials from the National Border Patrol Council’s El Paso chapter found heartbreaking handwritten notes on children’s sleeping cots at the Clint, Texas, border facility. The union, which operates separately from Border Patrol, brought in doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to examine the psychological effect living in those quarters might have on migrants and agents. Wesley Farris, second vice president of NBPC’s Local 1929 Chapter, told the Washington Examiner that the behavioral doctor saw that “children would write little messages to other children coming in—really heartbreaking stuff,” adding that “The one message that made the guy cry was, ‘Don’t worry. God will get you through this,’ written in Spanish.” There were other scribbles of hearts, names in Spanish, and flowers. Lawyers who toured the Clint, Texas, border facility said kids were receiving substandard care there and being held much longer than the allotted 72-hour holding period.