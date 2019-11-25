SIT DOWN
National Enquirer Chief David Pecker Talked With Federal Prosecutors in Trump Org Probe: Report
David Pecker, the head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, has spoken with federal prosecutors in New York, sources with knowledge of the meeting told CNN. The meeting was part of the New York District Attorney office’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s handling of hush-money payments to women who alleged affairs with President Trump, the sources said. Trump has denied the affairs. The America Media Inc. chairman’s late October meeting with prosecutors could potentially provide key details on discussions that took place involving adult film star Stormy Daniels, and agreements that were made with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the sources added. Cohen, who is cooperating with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance charges and is serving a three-year federal prison sentence in Otisville, N.Y.
Pecker allegedly met with Cohen and at least one other member of Trump’s campaign in August 2015 to discuss potentially damaging stories to then-candidate Trump, according to a non-prosecution agreement that AMI, the parent company of the Enquirer, signed with federal prosecutors in New York. Pecker’s meeting with prosecutors could make him a critical witness in any future legal action against Trump or the Trump Organization. It also reveals that investigators are looking to find connections between Trump and the hush-money payments. The DA office’s investigation is ongoing while their efforts to subpoena the president’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for business and personal tax returns heads to the Supreme Court.