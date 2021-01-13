CHEAT SHEET
National Guard Warned of Possible IEDs in D.C. Ahead of Inauguration
The National Guard has been instructed to brace for improvised explosive devices being used at the Capitol in the days leading up to Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, Politico reported on Wednesday. During Jan. 6’s pro-Trump insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, IEDs were found at the headquarters of the RNC and DNC. The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that the Secret Service had received a bulletin warning of violence from the far-right Boogaloo Boys group in Washington D.C. and state capitals nationwide. Authorities have not yet identified who planted the IEDs on Jan. 6. About 20,000 National Guardsmen are expected to flood into the nation’s capital, as security concerns remain high in the lead-up to inauguration day.