National Guard From Three States Deployed to Kenosha Amid Protests
EXTRA HELP
The National Guard from three states have been deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin to assist local law enforcement amid the ongoing protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday. Troops from Arizona, Michigan, and Alabama will arrive on Thursday to help the Wisconsin troops who have been on the ground since Monday after the Sunday shooting of the 29-year-old Black man. “In the ensuing days, local officials in Kenosha made subsequent requests for additional Wisconsin National Guard assistance, resulting in more troops supporting public safety efforts in the city each day. Troops numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed,” Evers said in a statement. President Trump has threatened to send in federal officers, similar to the deployment to Portland that only prompted more protesters to hit the streets.