National Guard Ousts Two Members of Neo-Pagan ‘Hate Group’ Asatru Folk Assembly

Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Army National Guard has booted two Georgia men who were unmasked as members of a neo-pagan sect that has been labeled a hate group. After the Atlanta Antifascists doxxed Dalton Woodward and Trent East, the military spent months investigating allegations they belonged to the Asatru Folk Assembly. East denies that he is a racist, but the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that both he and Woodward attended a 2017 speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer and hoisted signs with slogans popular with white supremacists.