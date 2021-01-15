National Guard: Please Stop Sending Gifts to Capitol Troops
THANKS BUT NO THANKS
A lot of people were moved by images of National Guard troops sleeping on the floor of the Capitol, where they’ve been deployed to help prevent a repeat of last week’s deadly pro-Trump riots. But officials have urged sympathetic members of the public to stop sending the troops gifts to make them feel more comfortable. “While we appreciate the many offers and people who care about our soldiers and airmen, we are not logistically able to accept donations of any kind,” a National Guard spokesperson told Axios. Around 21,000 troops have been posted to the Capitol—the first since Civil War days—in preparation for potential violence in the days ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. The National Guard assured the public that the troops have sleeping accommodations, and are being provided hot meals.