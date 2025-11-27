National Guards Shot Less Than 24 Hours After Swearing In
Two members of the National Guard were gunned down near the White House on their first day in uniform on Wednesday. Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20, are both in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the West Virginia guards, Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said during a Thursday morning press conference. “I also want to say that both Sarah and Andrew, I believe, were sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot on the street in Washington,” Pirro said. The Trump-appointed official added that the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, would face first-degree murder charges if either does not survive. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the two guard members “came through surgery” on Fox News Thursday morning, but offered no additional details about their condition. Lakanwal, an Afghan man who lives in Washington, allegedly fled to the U.S. during the Taliban takeover of his homeland in 2021. CNN reported that Lakanwal had “applied for asylum in 2024, and it was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.”