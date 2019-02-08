CHEAT SHEET
National Enquirer Parent Company AMI to Investigate Bezos’ Blackmail Claims
The parent company of the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., has released a statement insisting it acted lawfully in its reporting on Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. However, the company added that it will open up an internal investigation into Bezos’ claims. The world’s richest man has accused the company of attempting to extort him by threatening to publish compromising photos of him. A statement released early Friday read: “American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos. Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him. Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.”