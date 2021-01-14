CHEAT SHEET
    Entire National Mall Will Be Closed to Public for Biden Inauguration

    Ana Lucia Murillo

    The National Mall, where thousands typically gather to watch presidential inaugurations, will be closed to the public this year after the Capitol riot and growing threats of further violence. The Washington Post reports that the two-mile stretch will only be open to media and security personnel. Officials have already asked people to stay away from downtown D.C. and are planning to close more than a dozen metro stations in the city’s center due to threats from armed groups.

