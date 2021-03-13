National Park Service Rejects SD Gov. Noem’s July 4 Firework Request for Mt. Rushmore
NO, NOPE, NO THANKS
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem requested permission from the National Park Service to display fireworks over Mt. Rushmore on Independence Day, a query the NPS roundly rejected in a Thursday letter. Regional Director Herbert Frost wrote in a letter, “Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event. In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial.” Noem brought fireworks back to the monument for Donald Trump’s July 3, 2020 visit over numerous objections. Her communications director said in a statement, “Governor Noem is going to do everything in her ability to ensure that we can celebrate America’s birthday with fireworks at Mount Rushmore.”