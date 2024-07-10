Grand Canyon Visitors Warned After Third Death in Weeks
DEADLY HEAT
The National Park Service has urged visitors to be cautious after the death of a 50-year-old man from Texas who was hiking Sunday marked the third death in the canyon in less than a month. The incident occurred on Bright Angel Trail in the early afternoon. Attempts to revive the unresponsive man were unsuccessful, per NPR. Late last month, another Texas man met a similar fate. According to USA Today, Scott Sims, 69, was hiking toward Phantom Ranch when he collapsed. Per the outlet, temperatures surpassed 90 degrees Fahrenheit during Sims’ time in the canyon. Less than two weeks before, a 41-year-old was found dead in the morning hours of June 16, also on Bright Angel Trail, per USA Today. Following this string of deaths, the National Park Service has put out an alert telling hikers to avoid going into the canyon and to limit their outdoor activities between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.