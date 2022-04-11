Get Your Dog a PetSafe Harness for 32% Off Today on Amazon

After months of anxious anticipation with a big red circle around today on your calendars, it is finally National Pet Day! In between all the barbecues, parades and fireworks celebrations that I’m sure you’ve scheduled, it may be time to buy your pet something nice. Today on Amazon, you can buy a new PetSafe Easy Walk Deluxe Dog Harness for 32% off the listed retail price.

The collar now costs just $23 and comes with a number of unique features. The harness is designed to discourage your dog from pulling too hard while out on a walk. The harness also has neoprene padding on the interior to keep your dog comfortable while wearing it and reflective strips on the exterior to make sure they are seen at night when walking around. The PetSafe Harness comes in 4 different sizes and 4 different colors so you can find the right one for your dog without issue. While there is never a bad time to buy a gift for your pet, on National Pet Day it just makes that little extra bit of sense to do it.

PetSafe Easy Walk Deluxe Dog Harness Buy at Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.