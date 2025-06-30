National Pride in America Takes Dramatic Nosedive Under Trump

Beauty and the Geek alum Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser has been arrested for allegedly killing and decapitating her boyfriend. Police allege Chesser, 34, murdered Julian Story, 39, at their home in Port Lincoln, Australia, on June 17, before dismembering his corpse and stashing the head in the neighborhood. The actress and model appeared on the second season of Beauty and the Geek, which pairs attractive and outgoing women with awkward-but-intelligent men to compete in survival challenges, finishing in second place. Chesser was arrested on June 18 and held under Australia’s Mental Health Act. Authorities first discovered the gruesome scene when responding to reports of a fire at Chesser’s home, which she is alleged to have set. Upon arriving, police reports describe officers finding Story’s charred, dismembered body while Chesser sat in a “catatonic and unresponsive state” in the home’s back garden. However, surveillance footage from after the murder shows a calmer scene, with Chesser walking around the neighborhood with the couple’s three dogs in tow, possibly to dispose of Story’s body parts before setting the fire. Police are still searching for the victim’s head.
Beauty and the Geek' Star Arrested for Beheading Boyfriend
Heavy metal band Junkyard have shared a disheartening update about its frontman, David Roach. Roach has been battling squamous cell carcinoma since February, and the band posted a picture on Instagram of the singer lying in a hospital bed. In a message attached to the post, Roach’s fiancée Jennifer shared that he was hospitalized last week due to an ongoing fever and cough. “We got results that have completely shattered our world,” she wrote via the band’s page. “It’s devastating and life-altering.” Roach, who has led the band since its 1987 founding, showed his resilience in the photo by flashing a peace sign in one hand and a raised middle finger in the other—a likely reference to the band’s Instagram profile photo, which reads “David Roach F--k Cancer.” With Jennifer forced to quit her job to take care of Roach full-time, the band has raised almost $28,000 for Roach’s medical expenses through a GoFundMe. Other musicians in the rock and heavy metal community have also hosted benefit concerts to raise money for the Roaches, part of an outpouring of support in the music world for the ailing singer.
A teenager swimming at Cabarita Beach in New South Wales, Australia, was stalked and attacked by a shark before a surfer stepped in to save his life. The man punched a shark head-on, a method of self-defense against sharks that experts recommend. Others stepped in to help bring the boy to shore on a surfboard, with the shark following close behind them. Witnesses at the scene claim the shark, which they identified as the warm water-loving bull shark, was about seven feet long and was chasing a seal before it bit the 16-year-old on the arm and leg. Luckily, an off-duty paramedic was nearby to help stop the bleeding. The teenager was transported by helicopter to the intensive care unit of Gold Coast University Hospital in Southport. A surfer posted a video of the event on TikTok with the caption “Video from Arch and Katy just after a surf in Caba today. Hope 16 yo Ashton is ok.” TMZ reports that the teenager is in “serious but stable condition.” According to TMZ, a second helicopter was dispatched to find the shark, but was unsuccessful.
National Pride in America Takes Dramatic Nosedive Under Trump
Americans are no longer proud to be American. A record-low 58 percent of adults said they were “extremely or very proud” to be American—a slump of nine percent from 2024 and still five points below the previous low from 2020, according to a Gallup poll. The largest drops were recorded by Democrats and young people. Democrats’ national pride dropped from 62 percent in 2024 to only 36 percent in 2025 while Republican nationalism increased seven percentage points year-on-year. At 56 percent, it the largest gulf between the two political parties since 2001. But while it might be easy to attribute the nosedive to the election and policies of Republican President Donald Trump, that’s not the full story. Young people across the political spectrum have reported being less patriotic with only 41 percent of Gen Z (born 1997-2012) respondents saying they were “extremely or very proud” to be American. The rate ticked upward through older generations with millennials (born 1981-1996) clocking in at 58 percent and Generation X (born 1965-1980) recording 75 percent. American national pride has been on a steady slowdown since 2001, when Gallup first started recording data, and analysts said the longterm nosedive was due to intense partisan ideological divisions, economic downturns, and discontent with the state of the U.S.
A shark has washed ashore on a beach in Southampton just days before the Fourth of July holiday. The sighting, a first for many locals, came after a 20-year-old female swimmer was bitten by an unseen creature underwater at the Central Mall beach at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island on Wednesday, June 25. Experts later confirmed the bite was from a shark, thought to be a juvenile sand tiger shark. The beach was reopened after lifeguards and police were unable to track the shark. There were no apparent signs of injury on the young shark found at Flying Point Beach in Southampton on Sunday. It was about four feet long and believed to have become marooned on the sand. It’s not known what type of shark, but it wasn’t fully grown. The beach is popular with families and surfers attracted by the big waves. A New York artist recently captured drone camera images of sharks in the waters about 30 feet off the Hamptons beaches. The woman bitten at Jones Beach was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Charlize Theron made her thoughts on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish three-day Venetian wedding loud and clear Saturday night. The Oscar-winning actress hosted the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Saturday, where she threw a jab at the Amazon billionaire and his A-list wedding attendees. “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron quipped. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.” The Mad Max star also criticized the Trump administration during her speech, lamenting that the “world feels like it’s burning.” “Here in Los Angeles, in the U.S. and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast,” Theron said, citing the administration’s policies on immigration and gender. “This isn’t just policy, it’s personal.” Bezos and Sanchez wed in a private ceremony at Venice’s San Giorgio Maggiore island on Friday. Alongside their ceremony, the couple also hosted a welcome party and farewell pajama-party on Thursday and Saturday where almost 200 guests were in attendance. Several of Theron’s Hollywood cohort joined the festivities in Venice over the weekend including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, and Orlando Bloom.
A man who rushed into the water to help after a 9-year-old girl was bitten by a shark in Florida earlier this month was reportedly arrested a few days later for driving without a license and may be facing deportation. Luis Alvarez, 30, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, was arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on June 14 while driving without headlights on, according to Fort Myers News-Press. He is from Boaco, Nicaragua, and now faces deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the local newspaper reported. He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 9. Days before his arrest, on June 11, 9-year-old Leah Lendel was snorkeling in Boca Grande when she was attacked by a shark. She nearly lost her hand, but it was successfully reattached after quick actions from bystanders and an airlift to a Tampa hospital. Her family said in a statement at the time that nearby construction workers helped them make a tourniquet to stop the blood loss and dial 911. One of the men who helped, Raynel Lugo, told Fox 4 News that Alvarez ran into the water to try and scare away the shark and bring Leah’s sister to shore. “He’s a real decent guy, a family guy,” he told the station.
Apple Original Films has achieved its biggest box office opening to date. F1 The Movie debuted over the weekend with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million globally. This marks a significant milestone for Apple—its earlier forays into theatrical releases underwhelmed at the box office despite receiving critical acclaim and featuring major stars. CODA (2021), which won Best Picture at the Oscars, was primarily released on AppleTV+ after a limited run in theaters. Meanwhile, Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, a $200 million epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, struggled to turn a profit after debuting respectably with $23 million. F1 The Movie, which taps into the surging global popularity of Formula 1 racing, stars Brad Pitt as a driver making a high-stakes comeback, with Damson Idris playing his rookie teammate and Kerry Condon as the team’s technical director. M3gan 2.0 had been expected to give the racing movie a bigger run for its money, but it underperformed, landing in fourth place on the North American box office charts for the weekend.
Emergency evacuations have been ordered in Southern California after a fifth wildfire took hold, sparking fears of a destructive summer fire season. The blaze, dubbed Wolf Fire, was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday and evacuation orders were issued at around 6 p.m. once the blaze had spread to around 1,165 acres. Fire officials ordered residents around Highway 243, a road to the east of Los Angeles and close to Palm Springs, to leave the area because of an “immediate threat to life” from the fire. Officials also issued fire evacuation warnings, for those who may soon be ordered to leave the area as the fire spreads. Night-flying helicopters and firefighters worked through Sunday night to tackle the blaze but as of Monday morning, the fire was zero percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website. Officials said the blaze was a vegetation fire and was primarily fuelled by medium to heavy brush—shrubby, woody plants, or low-growing trees—in Riverside County. California recorded lower than average rainfall through the typical rainy season between November and April which, along with hot, dry weather and strong winds, has created conditions perfect for wildfires. In January, massive wildfires ripped through the Pacific Palisades in southern California, killing 30 people in some of the deadliest blazes ever recorded in the state.
President Donald Trump’s animatronic is back at center-stage at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Hall of Presidents and even has a new speaking role, according to WDW News Today. Located in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, the attraction boasts robotic iterations of every U.S. president and walks audiences through the country’s history. As is custom, the attraction closed on Jan. 20 to renovate its stage and move Trump’s animatronic to its helm. After a six-month closure, the Hall of Presidents reopened its doors again on Sunday to unveil a new role for Trump. Along with a more realistic look, Trump’s animatronic also now recites the oath of office through a recorded performance, per Disney World’s website. The president’s animatronic first sparked headlines during his first term in 2017. At the time, several park-goers claimed that Trump’s animatronic looked like it was initially modeled after Hillary Clinton, his then-presidential opponent. The resemblance led many to believe that Disney had initially built a Clinton animatronic, assuming that she would win, but had it remodeled at the last minute following Trump’s victory. Disney seemingly updated Trump’s animatronic a few years later in 2021 to give it a more realistic look, per Blog Mickey, further fueling the conspiracy theory.