Conservative Editor Mocks Trump: Stock Up on Toilet Paper

Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, trolled President Donald Trump for promising to usher in America’s “Golden Age” only to sabotage his own presidency.

“Usually, presidencies are rocked by events—a hostage crisis, a war gone wrong, uncontrolled inflation,” Lowry wrote Friday. “Here, nothing was done to Trump; he did it to himself. He was the event.”

The conservative editor mocked Trump for failing to deliver on his grandiose inaugural address claim that “the golden age of America begins right now,” noting that Trump’s message has since shifted into a vague myth of eventual prosperity.

“In other words, the Golden Age is coming, but, in the meantime, stock up on toilet paper,” Lowry quipped.

Rich Lowry succeeded National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. as Editor-in-Chief in 1997. William B. Plowman/Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating has cratered to 44 percent, according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday—lower than that of his last three predecessors at the 100-day mark. Americans are especially unhappy with his handling of the economy, as he’s pursued a botched and erratic tariff rollout since taking office.

“The vibe around President Trump’s second term has shifted, and it’s all his doing,” Lowry declared.

“It’s hard to think of another example of a president changing the momentum of his administration from positive to negative so quickly and decisively,” Lowry wrote, arguing that Trump should have been well-positioned for a strong start this time around.

Republicans had rallied around his MAGA brand, corporate America had warmed to him, and the broader culture had tilted in an anti-woke direction, Lowry said.

It’s not unusual for the National Review to criticize Trump. The magazine—once the flagship publication of the conservative movement—has never fully embraced the president.

Earlier this month, the magazine called on the administration to bring home Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father it had deported to a Salvadoran mega-prison by mistake, deeming it an “obvious injustice.”