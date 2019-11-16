BIG SHOOTER
NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre Got 57 Percent Pay Raise in 2018
The National Rifle Association chief executive Wayne LaPierre received a whopping 57 percent pay raise in 2018 amid calls for his resignation. The Washington Post reports that LaPierre’s overall compensation rose to $2.15 million, according to the non-profit organization’s tax filings. The breakdown of his salary includes $1.3 million base and various bonuses, including $455,000 and $427,000 listed as “other reportable compensation.” He also received $73,793 for retirement and other “deferred compensation.” The substantial increase came at a time when the organization was under pressure to explain massive payouts by its president Oliver North, who was eventually forced out. “Wayne LaPierre’s compensation reflects his enormous contributions to our members and the freedoms for which they fight,” the new president Carolyn Meadows said in a statement. “His contributions to the NRA have been transformative.”