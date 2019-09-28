CHEAT SHEET
NRA Denies Discussing ‘Special Arrangements’ With Trump
The National Rifle Association confirmed that CEO Wayne LaPierre met with President Trump at the White House on Friday, as reported by the New York Times, but denied that the two discussed any “special arrangements” involving the organization’s future support of the president. The Times reported that Trump and LaPierre “discussed prospective gun legislation and whether the NRA could provide support for the president” amid upcoming impeachment proceedings and his reelection campaign. “The NRA is not inclined to discuss private conversations with the President,” an NRA spokesman said in a statement to Politico. “However, many of the accounts of the meeting, as reported in The New York Times, are inaccurate. The NRA categorically denies any discussion occurred about special arrangements pertaining to the NRA’s support of the President and vice versa.” According to the Times, LaPierre reportedly told Trump the organization could financially support the president's defense in upcoming political fights if his administration would “stop the games” on gun control legislation.