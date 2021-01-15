National Rifle Association Files for Bankruptcy, Announces Move From New York to Texas

The National Rifle Association filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

In a letter to members, Wayne LaPierre, the head of the notorious gun lobby group, wrote, “The plan aims to streamline costs and expenses, proceed with pending litigation in a coordinated and structured manner, and realize many financial and strategic advantages.”

The group will apparently relocate from the “toxic political environment of New York” to Texas. For his part, LaPierre referred to the bankruptcy filing and reincorporation in the Lone Star State as a “restructuring plan.” The virulently pro-gun organization has been plagued by infighting among it executive ranks and legal troubles over the past year, and was sued by for fraud by the New York Attorney General in August.

LaPierre strenuously attempted to frame the “voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings” as a positive development, despite years of rough financial news.

“You know that our opponents will try to seize upon this news and distort the truth,” he wrote. “Don’t believe what you read from our enemies. The NRA is not “‘bankrupt’” or ‘going out of business.’ The NRA is not insolvent. We are as financially strong as we have been in years.”