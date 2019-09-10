CHEAT SHEET
NRA Sues San Francisco After City Declares It a Terror Group
The National Rifle Association sued the city of San Francisco on Monday, alleging that the city is violating the NRA’s First Amendment rights and has effectively moved to “blacklist anyone linked to the N.R.A.” The lawsuit comes less than a week after San Francisco’s board of supervisors declared the group a terrorist organization and limited relationships with companies that do business with the NRA in the city. Board supervisor Catherine Stefani told The New York Times that the lawsuit “is a desperate move by a desperate organization.” Wayne LaPierre, the chief executive of the NRA, said in a statement that “this lawsuit comes with a message to those who attack the NRA: We will never stop fighting for our law-abiding members and their constitutional freedoms.”