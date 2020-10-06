National Rifle Association’s Wayne LaPierre Under Investigation for Potential Tax Fraud: Report
DIGGING DEEPER
The National Rifle Association’s executive vice president, Wayne LaPierre, is under investigation by the IRS for potential tax fraud, according to The Wall Street Journal. LaPierre, 70, was accused in an August civil suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James of using millions of dollars of NRA funds to bankroll his own lavish lifestyle, including expensive vacations, yacht outings, and private jet flights. When asked about the possibility that LaPierre was evading his personal taxes, James said at the time that she would refer the case to the IRS. According to the Journal, public records show that LaPierre netted $11.2 million from the NRA between 2014 and 2018. P. Kent Correll, an attorney for LaPierre, told the newspaper, “We’re not aware of any inquiry, so it would be premature for us to comment.”