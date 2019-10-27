National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien Says Russia is ‘Not an Ally,’ Can’t Explain Why Trump Thinks They Are

Read it at Meet the Press
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told NBC Meet the Press host Chuch Todd that even though President Trump thanked Russia first when announcing the successful mission to kill Islamic State terrorist founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Russia is not an ally. “Let me just make it very clear: Russia is not an ally of the United States,” O’Brien said. Todd wasn’t about to let that go. “First country he thanked today,” the host replied. O’Brien then explained that they had to inform Russia that they would be flying over their troops on the ground in Syria to avoid being shot down by. “There are times when our interests overlaps with the interests of Russia,” he said. “Last night they overlapped.”