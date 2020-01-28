National Transportation Safety Board Video Shows Kobe Bryant Crash Devastation
The National Transportation Safety Board published video footage taken on Monday documenting investigators at the accident site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. The bodies of all of the victims have been recovered from the scene of the crash, Los Angeles authorities said on Tuesday. The deceased have been transported from the crash site to the department’s Forensic Science Center for examination, authorities said. Responders recovered three bodies from the site on Sunday, and the remaining six were recovered on Monday. The NTSB video from a drone over the site shows the devastating wreckage and debris left when the helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside. Investigators are seen in the footage wearing face masks and gloves while they sort through the wreckage.