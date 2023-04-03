CHEAT SHEET
NWS Blasts Racist Responses to Its Bilingual Weather Alerts
A National Weather Service outpost in Wyoming called out a number of racist responses to its recent alerts, many of which were issued in Spanish. Trolls on Twitter took issue with the bilingual messages—many of which were meant to inform residents about severe weather systems across the Midwest and southern United States that have killed dozens of people. “Some of our recent posts have been in both English & Spanish,” the NWS station in Cheyenne wrote on the platform. “In response, there have been many racist comments. 27,000 WY & 129,000 NE residents speak Spanish & it’s the 2nd most common language. Racism & bigotry will not be tolerated. Your comments will be promptly removed.”