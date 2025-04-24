The National Weather Service is resuming its translation of critical weather alerts just three weeks after it paused the practice amid Department of Government Efficiency cuts. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statement issued Thursday said that “common language translations” will be reinstated by Monday, including warnings for non-native English speakers about tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and other severe weather events. The NWS uses artificial intelligence to translate alerts from English to Spanish, French, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Samoan. Its contract with Lilt, the AI provider, lapsed earlier this month, however, and the practice was put on pause indefinitely while a new deal was reached. Money has been tight at the federal forecasting service with Elon Musk’s DOGE goons breathing down its neck. The NWS was notably forced to cut back on its volume of weather balloon launches amid staff cuts—a practice federal meteorologists say harmed their forecasts during a recent spate of severe storms and tornadoes in the American heartland. Longtime forecasters have also been pushed into early retirement by DOGE, which has also fired up-and-coming forecasters at NWS who were in a probationary period.

