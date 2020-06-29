Women’s Soccer Permits Players to Stay in Locker Room for National Anthem

Read it at National Women’s Soccer League
The National Women’s Soccer League announced Monday that it would allow players the option to remain in their locker room during the national anthem during the rest of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. “The NWSL stands behind every player, official and staff member. Kneel on the field. Stand with your hand over your heart. Honor your feelings in the privacy of the locker room or at midfield,” the league wrote in a statement. The announcement comes two days after players from the Portland Thorns, North Carolina Courage, Chicago Red Stars, and Washington Spirit took a knee for the national anthem during their games Saturday in support of Black Lives Matter protests. Players also wore Black Lives Matter shirts before the start of the games.