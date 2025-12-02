Zoo Announces Sudden Death of ‘Beloved’ Animal

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., announced the death of Athena, a 7-year-old sloth. The animal, a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, died on Nov. 13 after a “sudden and irreversible decline in health,” the zoo said Tuesday in a Facebook statement. This type of sloth usually lives to a median age of 16 years in captivity, according to the zoo. “Athena had early-onset chronic kidney disease, which made it difficult for her to keep weight on,” the statement read. The sloth began eating less of her favorite foods, and “was slower to wake up,” zoo officials said. On the afternoon of Nov. 13, she was brought to the zoo’s veterinary hospital and given “intravenous fluids and anti-nausea medications” before dying overnight, according to the statement. Zoo officials described the “beloved” sloth as having had a “sassy and curious personality.” Athena first arrived at the zoo when she was 1 year old. “Keepers say Athena showed visitors that sloths aren’t lazy or slow. Instead, they are active and inquisitive animals,” the statement read. The zoo added that visitors can still go to the Small Mammal House to see Vlad and Howie, a pair of male two-toed sloths.

The Independent