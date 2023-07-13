Upgrade Your Summer Body Care Routine With Nativa Spa
SUMMER SKIN
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Founded by Brazilian pharmacist Miguel Krigsner, Nativa Spa’s skincare products only use sustainable practices to formulate, and everything from the brand is vegan, cruelty-free, toxin-free ingredients. Native Spa’s products include a liquid form of the super grain, quinoa. You may know about quinoa’s health benefits when ingested, but it offers a lot of skin-enhancing benefits topically too. It’s chock full of antioxidants and omega-3, 6, and 9, which help to firm the skin, combat texture, and improve tone.
Some of the brand’s bestsellers are the Rosé Replenishing Body Lotion, which contains water-locking hyaluronic acid, a natural extract of Centifolia Rose for hydration and a healthy glow, antioxidants, and nutrient-rich 100% pure quinoa oil. The Plum Moisturizing Body Oil is another hero product from Native Spa. This formula includes a blend of 100 percent pure quinoa oil, antioxidant plum extract, and naturally hydrating sunflower oil, which helps to lock in moisture and brighten the skin. In addition to individual items, Native Spa also offers ritual sets, like the Madagascar Vanilla Clean & Soothe Ritual Set, which includes body lotion, body scrub, and a golden spoon to scoop the right amount of scrub, butter, and lotion. Whatever you end up with, you can’t go wrong with any of Native Spa’s quinoa-powered body care products.
Native Spa
