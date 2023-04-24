Gift Mom an At-Home Spa Day This Mother’s Day With Nativa Spa’s Caffeine and Quinoa-Infused Products
SNATCHED
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re like the 80 to 90 percent of women who have or have had cellulite in their lives, you’ve probably either learned to live with it, learned to love it, or have tried a slew of treatments and products to try to lessen it. Cellulite is perfectly normal, but if you fall in the latter category, you may have heard that using caffeine-infused topical treatments can help reduce the look of cellulite. Our current favorite firming and lump-blasting formula is Nativa Spa’s caffeine, ginseng, and quinoa-infused body lotions and oils.
Caffeine helps to reduce the look of cellulite by dilating the constricting blood vessels while boosting circulation, which results in firmer, tighter-looking skin. If you haven’t tried the brand, we recommend starting with its Energize & Tone Gift Set, which includes a dry brush to boost lymphatic drainage and exfoliate, the Caffeine Toning Body Lotion, and Toning Body Oil to moisturize, firm, and tone. The lotion and oil also smell divine, with top notes of pepper, cloves, and sandalwood—you’ll want to skip your perfume. Plus, each of Nativa Spa’s gift sets make a great Mother’s Day gift for any mom needing an at-home spa day, and right now, you can score 15% off when you spend $59 or more or 20% off when you spend $69 or more.
Nativa Spa Energize & Tone Set
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.