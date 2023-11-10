Native American Elder’s Long Hair Cut Off in Medical Facility

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at KDVR
A Native American elder’s waist-length hair was cut off while he was being treated for blood clots—and his family is furious. Relatives of Arthur Janis marched on UCHealth in Aurora, Colorado, this week to demand answers, KDVR reported. They say that as a member of the Independent Oglala Lakotah Nation, Janis would never have cut his hair and his sister was shocked to see it gone when she visited him on Nov. 3. “My sister called me, and she was holding back tears and she was very emotional,” his brother said. The hospital said it’s investigating: “We agree that a patient should be fully informed and should consent to any medical care, and that their culture must be honored.”