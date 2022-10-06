Native American-Owned Portland Shop Vandalized Over ‘Coffee With a Cop’ Event
BAD BREW
A Portland coffee shop that’s owned by a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes was vandalized in apparent response to a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event. Loretta Guzman, the 52-year-old owner of Bison Coffeehouse, said she was alerted in the early morning that six people had smashed the windows of her shop. Guzman said the Portland police had asked her to host an event to bring the community and police together, but she received backlash upon announcing the gathering on social media. Comments on the Instagram post include “absolutely NOT” and “Boot taste good.” In response to the attack, Guzman said: “I was just hoping people from the community could bring their concerns, their questions.” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has condemned the attack, tweeting, “I will advocate for the prosecution to the fullest extent of the law—including potential federal hate crimes.”