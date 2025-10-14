Cheat Sheet
1

NATO Chief Roasts Putin‘s ‘Broken’ Submarine ‘Limping Home’

SUBSTANDARD
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 11:13AM EDT 
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 22, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. Alexander Kazakov/Via Reuters

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has casually blasted President Vladimir Putin’s naval fleet amid reports a Kremlin submarine is currently making its way across the Mediterranean at a glacial pace. “[A] lone and broken Russian submarine limping home,” as Rutte described the vessel, known as the Novorossiysk and which has made the trip mostly at surface level, suggesting a problem with its systems. “Now, in effect, there is hardly any Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean left,” Rutte added. Commander Arlo Abrahamson, a spokesperson for the alliance’s Maritime Command, confirmed the vessel has surfaced “numerous times” since turning back off the coast of Western Europe. “Allies have been keeping a close watch on this submarine during its transit,” he added in a statement Monday, with those efforts reported to have involved around a dozen warships dispatched from six alliance countries. Russia’s naval presence in the region has faced increasing obstacles over the past few years, following the ouster of Moscow-allied Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in 2024 and a series of costly military defeats in the Black Sea amid Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Business Insider

2
Woman, 23, Dies in ‘Freak Accident’ While Leaving Festival
TRAGIC LOSS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 10:36AM EDT 
Woman, 23, Dies in ‘Freak Accident’ While Leaving Festival
Woman, 23, Dies in ‘Freak Accident’ While Leaving Festival GoFundMe

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a “freak accident” at a festival after she was struck by a piece of falling debris whilst fleeing intense weather conditions at a festival in Utah. Ava Ahlander was attending the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City when it was called off due to adverse weather, causing her and her friends to seek shelter in her car. As she exited the car, Ahlander was struck in the face by a plank of wood ripped from a piece of nearby scaffolding, crushing both her and the vehicle. First responders were able to revive her at the scene briefly and rushed Ahlander to the hospital, but her injuries proved to be critical, and she was taken off life support shortly after her family said their goodbyes. “Ava was an absolute delight of a human being. Everyone loved her. She had the best smile,” her uncle wrote in a tribute on Facebook. Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral expenses. “Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor—a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need.”

New York Post

3
Keanu Reeves and Longtime Girlfriend Address Marriage Rumors
‘THANK YOU TO EVERYONE’
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.14.25 11:09AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 11:04AM EDT 
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at premiere of Good Fortune.
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at premiere of Good Fortune. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Keanu Reeves addressed rumors that he and his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, have married. The couple has been together since 2017; however, they officially made their relationship public in November 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The two have had a longstanding relationship, meeting at a dinner party in 2009 and going on to collaborate on their first published book, Shadows in 2011. The Matrix alum, 61, spoke to E! News at the premiere of his new movie Good Fortune on Monday: “We’ve been going out for a long time.” Last year, a source told People that “This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in.” Grant, a visual artist, took to Instagram to clear up rumors about the couple’s relationship status. Grant’s caption recognized the rumors of the couple’s alleged marriage as “fake news.” “Thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married,” her caption read. A representative of the actor told People, “It is not true. They are not married.”

People

4
Instagram Announces Plan to Limit Content Teen Users Can See
SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 10:26AM EDT 
BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 09: In this photo illustration 12-year-boy looks at his phone on February 9, 2025 in Bath, England. Recently the Australian Senate passed a law to ban children under 16 from having social media accounts and social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram potentially being be fined for preventing children younger than 16 from having social media accounts. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
Anna Barclay/Getty Images

Instagram will begin limiting what teenage users can see on the platform using the movie industry’s PG-13 standard, the company announced Tuesday, marking its most sweeping attempt yet to shield minors from explicit or inappropriate material. The Meta-owned app said the new policy—set to roll out by the end of the year—will also extend to its artificial intelligence chatbots, which are under investigation by lawmakers for engaging in sexually suggestive conversations with children. “Our North Star in the teen experience is parents,” said Max Eulenstein, Instagram’s head of product management. “That’s what led to this development and why we focused on the PG-13 standard.” Under the changes, teen users will be restricted from viewing or searching for mature content, interacting with certain accounts, or receiving nudity recommendations. Parents will also gain access to a new “Limited Content” mode, which applies stricter filters than the PG-13 threshold. The update follows mounting legal and political pressure on Meta over its handling of child safety. Lawmakers have accused the company of designing addictive products that harm young users, and Meta faces multiple lawsuits from parents and state attorneys general alleging negligence. Instagram said the new system will use A.I. moderation and parent rating panels modeled after the Motion Picture Association’s film classification process.

New York Times

5
Katy Perry Raises Eyebrows With Comment After Kissing Trudeau
IS IT TRUDEAU?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.14.25 5:29AM EDT 
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Getty

Pop star Katy Perry may have just dropped a major clue regarding her rumored romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The “Firework” singer made an explosive statement inside London’s O2 music venue on Monday, just days after she sent fans into a meltdown by appearing to kiss the politician on top of her yacht. “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?” she said. “No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.” According to The Daily Mail, she kicked things into another gear moments later, when a fan proposed to her. “Wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago,” she said. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, were snapped on her yacht, Caravelle, in Santa Barbara, California, in images that emerged on October 12. Perry and her ex, Orlando Bloom, confirmed their split earlier this year, while Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire went their separate ways in 2023. Two days after the kiss, Grégoire posted a cryptic message about letting go. “The people, the places, even the moments that once felt, I don’t know, infinite—time asks us to not cling to them. And yet we do, I do, because to hold on feels safer than to let go,” she said in a video on Instagram.

The Daily Mail

6
Musk Makes Embarrassingly Awkward Livestream Cameo
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 10:04AM EDT 
Musk Makes Embarrassingly Awkward Livestream Cameo
Musk Makes Embarrassingly Awkward Livestream Cameo X

Elon Musk embarrassed himself with a clumsy and intrusive surprise cameo on a SpaceX livestream on Monday night, leaving his employees visibly uncomfortable. Moments before the successful test launch of SpaceX’s Flight 11, Musk burst onto a pre-launch stream and announced himself with his arms outstretched, causing the hosts to panic as they went off script. “How’s it going, boss? We’re live right now,” the host repeated twice as Musk bumbled his way through awkward small talk and exaggerated gestures with his trademark social ineptitude. “This is going to be the first time I’m going to be standing outside and watching the rocket,” said Musk. “Usually, I’m in mission control. It’s going to be much more visceral.” The two hosts stood stiffly with forced smiles as they were forced to listen to the boss’s unscripted monologue, interjecting with the occasional “yeah” and “awesome,” as he rambled his way through the stream. “Well, good luck and have fun,” they said at the end of the encounter, before silently bidding him off-screen. NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy praised the Starship launch, describing the mission as “Another major step towards landing Americans on the moon’s south pole.”

7
Mitt Romney’s Family Member Found Dead Near Parking Garage
DARK DISCOVERY
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 4:57AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 4:44AM EDT 
Mitt Romney in the Dirksen Senate Office Buildingon September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Getty Images

The sister-in-law of former Utah Senator Mitt Romney has been found dead on a street in California. Carrie Romney, 64, was discovered near a shopping mall in Santa Clarita on Friday evening, The Los Angeles Times reported. A cause of death has yet to be determined, but foul play is not suspected. Officials are investigating whether she jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Nicole Nishida. Carrie Romney’s cause of death was listed as deferred on the medical examiner’s website, and toxicology tests could take months to complete. In a statement to The Daily Mail, the Republican, who ran for president in 2012, said his family is “heartbroken” by Carrie’s death, adding she “brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.” The 64-year-old was the wife of Mitt Romney’s older brother, G. Scott Romney, an attorney who joined his sibling on the campaign trail over the years. He filed for divorce from Carrie in June after eight years of marriage, The Daily Mail previously reported.

Los Angeles Times

8
‘Family Matters’ Star Files for Divorce After Less Than a Year of Marriage
YOUNG AND RESTLESS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 7:47AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 7:26AM EDT 
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: Bryton James attends the "The Young And The Restless" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: Bryton James attends the "The Young And The Restless" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bryton James, the Emmy-winning star of Family Matters and The Young and the Restless, has filed for divorce from his wife, professional dancer Jahaira Myers, after less than a year of marriage, TMZ reported. The petition, filed in Los Angeles, cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents seen by TMZ. James and Myers were married in March 2025 but separated by June. Sources close to the couple indicate the separation was amicable, with both parties requesting privacy. In the filing, James, 38, best known for his role as Ritchie Crawford on the long-running sitcom, asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support for either individual. James also requested that Myers be permitted to restore her maiden name once the divorce is finalized. Myers, a North Carolina–born dancer and choreographer, gained recognition this year for her role as a backup dancer on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

TMZ

9
Ferry Passengers Scramble to Save Man Overboard in Terrifying Emergency
HELICOPTER HEROES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 8:25AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 7:28AM EDT 
Falmouth Police
Falmouth Police/Facebook

A Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man out at sea during a brutal East Coast storm. The unidentified individual was spotted on Monday off Falmouth on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, by crew on a nearby ferry from Martha’s Vineyard. The incident occurred during a nor’easter, an extratropical cyclone in the Atlantic. The Steamship Authority Ferry, which was on its way from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole, near Falmouth, raised the alarm at around 3:30 p.m. It triggered a coalition of responders from the Coast Guard, Falmouth Fire, and Environmental Police, who sprang into action. Dramatic footage shows the man being pulled out of the water by the helicopter. From here, he was taken to Joint Base Cape Cod and then Falmouth Hospital. He had no serious injuries. Eyewitness Roy Mundy told CBS News, “Out of nowhere one person stood up and said, ‘Man overboard!’ and it was really intense because every single person on the boat shot up immediately.” He added, “It looked bleak; it was so dangerous out there.” Scenes on the boat were dramatic, too, Mundy said. “I saw a father out there who was trying to spot him while their son was by the door crying, trying to get the father back in because he was scared he was going to fall over, it was very intense.”

CBS News

10
Woman Killed by Flying Solar Panel in Freak Storm Accident
WIND WARNING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 7:09AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 6:26AM EDT 
Woman Killed by Flying Solar Panel in Freak NYC Storm Death
Woman Killed by Flying Solar Panel in Freak NYC Storm Death CBS News

A 76-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident after a solar panel was knocked loose by powerful winds and landed on her head. Video footage captures the moment a massive solar panel was torn from the roof of a parking lot in Coney Island, Brooklyn, and flew 20 feet before it struck Lyudmila Braun in the head as she walked down the sidewalk, killing her. “We just hope that it doesn’t happen to anybody else again. That’s the most important thing. Safety first,” Braun’s grieving son told CBS News. “We’re destroyed right now. We’re at a loss for words.” Adam Rubenstein, who lives nearby, said, “Hopefully nobody else gets hurt, let alone dies, because this is crazy. My uncle lives in this building. I live in the next building, and it could’ve been anybody.” The damage came from a powerful nor’easter that battered New York City with 40mph winds over the weekend, putting city officials on high alert. As of Monday, the Parks Department said it had received 265 reports of fallen trees, resulting in at least 12 road closures. “It was a disgusting accident that never should have happened,” Rubenstein added.

CBS News

