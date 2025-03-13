Politics

NATO Chief Smacks Down Trump on Greenland Grab

NO, NO, NO!

“I don’t want to drag NATO into that,” Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsFans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
World‘Nobody Is Safe’: Canada Sends World a Warning Against Trump
Yasmeen Hamadeh
TrumplandNATO Chief Mum as Trump Goes on Bonkers Canada Rant
Erkki Forster
U.S. NewsMusk’s SpaceX Axes Rescue of Astronauts He Said Biden Left in Space
Yasmeen Hamadeh