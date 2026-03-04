NATO System Shoots Down Iranian Missile Heading for Europe

“Peace President” Donald Trump is bringing his war to the doorstep of top allies.

A NATO air defense system shot down an Iranian ballistic missile heading for Turkey, marking the first direct attack on alliance territory since the U.S.-Israeli assault on Iran began five days ago.

Turkey’s defense ministry said Wednesday that the projectile crossed the airspace of Iraq and Syria before NATO missile interceptors in the eastern Mediterranean destroyed it, with debris landing in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province in southeastern Turkey.

No casualties were reported, but the attack did prompt questions on whether NATO’s collective defense article would be triggered.

Hegseth responds to the question as to whether the interception of an Iranian rocket by Turkey might trigger Article 5. White House

A Turkish official told French news outlet AFP that Turkey may not have been the intended target at all—the missile is believed to have been aimed at a military installation in Greek Cyprus before it veered off course. Cyprus is not a part of NATO.

The strike came on day five of Operation Epic Fury as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 45, held a Pentagon briefing alongside Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine.

Hegseth confirmed Washington was aware of the intercept but moved to downplay any suggestion it could invoke Article 5, NATO’s cornerstone collective defense principle under which an assault on one member state is treated as an assault on all.

The president has been heavily criticized for the strikes on Iran, which have already resulted in the deaths of six U.S. soldiers. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“On the matter with Turkey, I’ll have to get back to you on exactly what the intercept looked like,” he told reporters, adding, “We’re aware of that particular engagement, although no sense that it would trigger anything like Article 5.”

The clause has been invoked only once in the alliance’s seven-decade history—by the United States following the September 11 attacks.

NATO moved to express solidarity with its member state. Alliance spokesperson Allison Hart told the Daily Beast that the organization “stands firmly with Turkey as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region,” adding that its deterrence posture remained strong, particularly in air and missile defense.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 72, had signaled the day before that Ankara intended to stay out of the line of fire, pledging to remain “cautious, prudent, and patient.”

In a post on X, he described Iranians as “brothers and sisters” and called for a ceasefire. Turkey’s foreign minister followed up with a call to his Iranian counterpart, protesting the missile launch and pressing Tehran to avoid widening the conflict further.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) hosted President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office at the White House on September 25, 2025. NATO shot down an Iranian rocket that appeared to be heading for his country. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

At the same Pentagon briefing, Hegseth offered an aggressive summary of how the broader campaign was going. He confirmed that a U.S. submarine had sunk the Iranian naval frigate IRIS Dena using a torpedo—“the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II,” he said.

Caine said Iran’s ballistic missile launches had dropped 86 percent since hostilities began, Caine said, with a further 23 percent fall in the preceding 24 hours, while drone attacks were down 73 percent.

Hegseth vowed there would be no let-up regardless. “Iranian leaders, looking up and seeing only U.S. and Israeli air power every minute of every day, until we decide it’s over,” he said. “Iran won’t be able to do anything about it.”

Rockets have been launched from Lebanon towards Israel following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Gil Eliyahu/REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Iran’s death toll from the strikes continued to mount. The Red Crescent Society put the figure at 787, while Iranian state media reported more than 1,000 dead, including at least 175 killed when a girls’ elementary school was bombed.

Six U.S. service members have also died in the conflict.

Iran warned European nations on Tuesday that backing the U.S.-Israeli campaign would invite retaliation, after firing weapons toward Cyprus earlier in the week.

Wednesday’s missile—even if its trajectory toward Turkey was unintentional—marked the most significant escalation of that threat yet.