Wyoming Doctors Trying to Save Lives Heckled Into Silence
FFS
Officials in Natrona County, Wyoming, called together their top public health experts this week to discuss a surge in coronavirus cases and the merits of a mask mandate. Seems sensible, right? Well, not to many in the audience, who heckled the speakers to take off their masks, chanted “USA! USA!” and otherwise taunted and drowned them out. As a result, according to the Casper Star-Tribune, the meeting—WHICH WAS INTENDED TO SAVE LIVES—was adjourned after 45 minutes, and half the panelists didn’t get a chance to speak. One who did, county health officer Mark Dowell, made it clear just how grim things are getting in Wyoming. “There’s one person (at Wyoming Medical Center) 54 years old, perfectly healthy, that is dying today,” Dowell said. “And another one, 56, that is probably going to die tomorrow.”