Whether You’re Looking to Conceive or Contracept, Natural Cycles Has You Covered

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Knowing your fertility window is helpful for a number of different reasons. Tracking your menstrual cycle and ovulation has been used to help couples conceive for many years, but did you know it’s also a great way to help prevent unwanted pregnancy as well? Unfortunately, it’s difficult to track when you’re in your fertility window on your own, but nowadays there are easier ways to help you keep track of your fertility windows.

Natural Cycles (NC°) is the first FDA-cleared birth control app in the US, proving a non-hormonal alternative to tracking fertility and your menstrual cycle. The app’s algorithm works to help detect when you’re in your fertility window or not by analyzing your body temperature and other factors. You simply take your temperature in the morning (or sync your temperature from other third-party devices) and the app will tell you if it’s a “green day” (not fertile) or a “red day,” which indicates that you’re in your fertility window. If you’re trying to conceive red days are the best days to try and if you’re trying to avoid pregnancy these are the days when you’ll want to use another method of birth control like condoms if you have intercourse.

Natural Cycles

When Natural Cycles is used to prevent pregnancy, it’s 93 percent effective with typical use and 98 percent effective with perfect use (perfect use = not having unprotected sex on red days). This can be a great tool for those who are looking to prevent pregnancy, but are not able or do not wish to use hormonal contraception. Of course, you should always use a condom to prevent STIs. You also have the option to use the app to plan a pregnancy and track your pregnancy if you’re already expecting too.

In the wake of a post-roe world, Natural Cycles is working hard to ensure that the rights of women (and all users of any gender) are protected and that their data is not being sold. Following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the brand says on its website that it has restructured its privacy and security practices. “We are evolving our privacy policy to make sure our users are protected against potential legal situations and we will be launching an anonymous experience for users soon. This will make it so no one—not even us at Natural Cycles—can identify the user,” the website says.

Natural Cycles also recently partnered with the health tracking device, Oura Ring, allowing users to sync their temperature and trend data while the user sleeps, which means you don’t have to take their temperature when they wake up each morning. From now through October 31, you can get 20 percent off a Natural Cycles subscription and $40 off an Oura Ring.

