CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Nature’ Retracts Bogus Superconductor Breakthrough Paper

    TRY AGAIN

    Tony Ho Tran

    Senior Editor, Innovation & Tech

    Artificial floating rock on a stack of metallic disc and magnet which in turn in a petri dish.

    Dragon Claws / Getty Images

    The prestigious scientific journal Nature announced today that its retracted a much-lauded study that claimed to have evidence of a room-temperature superconductor, a material that would have groundbreaking implications on the world of fusion energy and quantum computing (if any of it were true). The journal’s editorial board retracted the paper, which was published in March, at the request of eight of the 11 co-authors, adding that they “concluded that these issues undermine the integrity of the published paper.” The disputed study is the second superconductor paper led by Ranga P. Dias, a mechanical engineer at the University of Rochester, to be retracted by Nature in two years. It's also just the latest in a series of room-temperature superconductor announcements that failed to live up to hype and expectations.

    Read it at The New York Times