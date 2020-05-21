Active Shooter ‘Neutralized’ at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Says Navy

An active shooter was “neutralized” at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas Thursday morning after leaving one Security Force member wounded, the U.S. Navy announced.

The base sounded the alarm with a Facebook post early Thursday, writing: “NAS Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures” remain indoors and away from windows.”

The base confirmed in a statement shortly afterwards that the situation was over and the shooter no longer posed a threat.

“Naval Security Forces at NAS Corus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning,” the statement read. “The shooter has been neutralized. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. NCIS and local law enforcement are on scene.”

