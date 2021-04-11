CHEAT SHEET
Naval Officer Barricaded in Hawaii Hotel Dies by Suicide
An armed man reported to be a Navy officer has died by apparent suicide after at 10-hour standoff at a Honolulu hotel, according to CNN affiliate KITV. The incident began at 5:40 p.m. Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired from a fourth floor room at the Kahala Hotel & Resort. Around 100 guests then barricaded themselves into the hotel’s ballroom as police worked to negotiate with the man. The man reportedly had family staying with him, but they escaped before the incident occurred.
This story is developing.